Winning Raffl ticket: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals eeked out a 2-1 win over the Provide…Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. It took a goal in the final seconds from Michael Raffl to seal the regular season with a victory.

The Caps outshot Boston 32 to 26 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 70 to 43.

The Caps played well enough to win this game by multiple goals but Jeremy Swayman was very good in net for the Bruins. I had no real issue with how they played as it was really a preseason pace for the majority. Let’s get everybody healthy and beat these fools four more times.

What was really good to see was Alex Ovechkin playing 19 minutes and looking dangerous more than a few times. Ovi led the Caps with nine individual shot attempts.

I think the Lars Eller, Michael Raffl, and Conor Sheary trio should stick together and actually get the Bergeron-Marchand line assignment. They were very good in this game and have been since being put together.

Michael Raffl scores to give the Caps a 2-1 lead, marking his first goal as a Capital. With 1.8 seconds remaining, that's the latest go ahead goal the Capitals have scored all season. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 12, 2021

