Home / Analysis / Winning Raffl ticket: numbers for the morning after

Winning Raffl ticket: numbers for the morning after

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

May 12, 2021 6:41 am

The Washington Capitals eeked out a 2-1 win over the Provide…Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. It took a goal in the final seconds from Michael Raffl to seal the regular season with a victory.

The Caps outshot Boston 32 to 26 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 70 to 43.

  • The Caps played well enough to win this game by multiple goals but Jeremy Swayman was very good in net for the Bruins. I had no real issue with how they played as it was really a preseason pace for the majority. Let’s get everybody healthy and beat these fools four more times.
  • What was really good to see was Alex Ovechkin playing 19 minutes and looking dangerous more than a few times. Ovi led the Caps with nine individual shot attempts.
  • I think the Lars Eller, Michael Raffl, and Conor Sheary trio should stick together and actually get the Bergeron-Marchand line assignment. They were very good in this game and have been since being put together.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Headline photo: KP8 Design

, ,