Winning Raffl ticket: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals eeked out a 2-1 win over the Provide…Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. It took a goal in the final seconds from Michael Raffl to seal the regular season with a victory.
The Caps outshot Boston 32 to 26 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 70 to 43.
Michael Raffl scores to give the Caps a 2-1 lead, marking his first goal as a Capital. With 1.8 seconds remaining, that's the latest go ahead goal the Capitals have scored all season.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 12, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
