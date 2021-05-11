Raffl to the roof: Caps beat Bruins 2-1

The Washington Capitals and a bunch of dudes resembling the Boston Bruins played a game that mattered just as much as a preseason game. All we want from one of these is no further injuries and maybe some good feelings going into the series against these same Bruins.

Nothing in the first. Curtis Lazar against the run of play put the Bruins in the lead. Carl Hagelin tied things up, chipping home a loose puck.

Michael Raffl from an impossible angle with three seconds left in regulation.

Caps beat Bruins 2-1!

The Caps had a whole lot of the puck in the first period which we expected. That possession didn’t have any finish though but these things happen.

As I said previously, this game did not matter. Everything in the East playoff-wise was already set before the puck even dropped. The Bruins rested basically the entire roster we’ll be seeing in the first round so that made this game matter even less. Do I have your interest piqued in this recap yet?

The Caps power play set up that we saw in the first kinda confuses me. And when I say kinda, I really mean a whole lot. You have Anthony Mantha out there just as the main guy screening the goaltender? Anyone on the team could fill that role and you choose the guy with the deadly shot to play the one role that will likely not get many opportunities to shoot? I don’t get it. Also can anyone not named Mike Green pass Alex Ovechkin the puck like they are an NHL player?

Really unfun observation. This could be the last regular-season game Alex Ovechkin ever plays for the Capitals. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 11, 2021

The Caps had literally all of the puck in the second and then got scored on against the run of play. They responded well though and went right back on the attack, finally beating Jeremy Swayman who was very good.

who was very good. Through 40 minutes of this game Lars Eller , Zdeno Chara , Nick Jensen , and Justin Schultz all had gingerly made their way to the bench after some sort of unfortunate happenstance. Someone with a Caps voodoo doll has been out of control for like a month and a half.

, , , and Justin Schultz all had gingerly made their way to the bench after some sort of unfortunate happenstance. Someone with a Caps voodoo doll has been out of control for like a month and a half. Mantha passes way more than he should and way more than I thought he did. That early chance in the second where he deferred to Ovi after Ovi deferred to him needs to be launched on frame.

Tom Wilson got hit before the puck was fully in front of him and from behind by Jarred Tinordi. The play happened directly in the line of sight of an official. And you wonder why things sometimes escalate.

Thanks to @SNstats & the @NHL for confirming: Saturday will mark the first time in #NHL history that a regular season and a playoff game are taking place on the same date. Pretty cool. — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) May 11, 2021

I almost fell asleep during that third until Michael Raffl’s first as a Cap ended this thing super late..

I thought Ovi looked very good once he got into the game. He’s gonna be a bit behind the action to start but the playoffs should tune him up real quick. I just very much hope the injury he was nursing is as gone as it can be.

Ice was not good tonight. Almost to a dangerous extent with multiple dudes going to the boards pretty hard.

Well, that’s all folks for the regular season. I hope you are ready for what is hopefully a long summer of Caps hockey. If it’s not, well at least you’ll have more time to relax without freaking out every other night.

Full RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington