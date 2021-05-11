Raffl to the roof: Caps beat Bruins 2-1

The Washington Capitals and a bunch of dudes resembling the Boston Bruins played a game that mattered just as much as a preseason game. All we want from one of these is no further injuries and maybe some good feelings going into the series against these same Bruins.
Nothing in the first. Curtis Lazar against the run of play put the Bruins in the lead. Carl Hagelin tied things up, chipping home a loose puck.
Michael Raffl from an impossible angle with three seconds left in regulation.
Caps beat Bruins 2-1!
Really unfun observation.
This could be the last regular-season game Alex Ovechkin ever plays for the Capitals.
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 11, 2021
Thanks to @SNstats & the @NHL for confirming:
Saturday will mark the first time in #NHL history that a regular season and a playoff game are taking place on the same date.
Pretty cool.
— Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) May 11, 2021
A #JoeBSuitOfTheNight featuring color-coordinating outfits with @Laughlin18 #CapsBruins pic.twitter.com/yqWWQUHTCN
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 11, 2021
Well, that’s all folks for the regular season. I hope you are ready for what is hopefully a long summer of Caps hockey. If it’s not, well at least you’ll have more time to relax without freaking out every other night.
