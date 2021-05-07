Home / News / Tom Wilson and Justin Schultz return, Alex Ovechkin absent from morning skate

Tom Wilson and Justin Schultz return, Alex Ovechkin absent from morning skate

By Cara Bahniuk

May 7, 2021 11:00 am

As the Capitals returned to the ice at Medstar Capitals Iceplex, Tom Wilson and Justin Schultz rejoined the team for morning skate prior to hosting the Philadelphia Flyers Friday night. Alex Ovechkin, who is still nursing a lower-body injury, was not in attendance.

Wilson missed the last two periods of Wednesdays WWE matchup hockey game against the New York Rangers due to a reported upper-body injury. Schultz, who did not play in the game on Wednesday, has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury.

After a day off on Thursday, the Capitals look to regain a good portion of their missing squad.

As reported by the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Wilson, Schultz, and Daniel Sprong (sick on Wednesday) are all dressed for the morning skate. Along with Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID protocol) and Ilya Samsonov (a mystery) are still missing.

Pell also shared the revamped line entering Friday’s game.

Update, 12:20pm: Pell tweeted that Schultz will sit tonight along with Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, and Samsonov. She also confirmed that Samsonov is on the COVID list.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong

