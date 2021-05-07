Tom Wilson and Justin Schultz return, Alex Ovechkin absent from morning skate

As the Capitals returned to the ice at Medstar Capitals Iceplex, Tom Wilson and Justin Schultz rejoined the team for morning skate prior to hosting the Philadelphia Flyers Friday night. Alex Ovechkin, who is still nursing a lower-body injury, was not in attendance.

Wilson missed the last two periods of Wednesdays WWE matchup hockey game against the New York Rangers due to a reported upper-body injury. Schultz, who did not play in the game on Wednesday, has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury.

After a day off on Thursday, the Capitals look to regain a good portion of their missing squad.

As reported by the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Wilson, Schultz, and Daniel Sprong (sick on Wednesday) are all dressed for the morning skate. Along with Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID protocol) and Ilya Samsonov (a mystery) are still missing.

No Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Evgeny Kuznetsov (covid list), Ilya Samsonov (disciplinary/unknown) on the ice at Caps’ AM skate. Tom Wilson (upper body), Justin Schultz (lower body) and Daniel Sprong (non covid illness) are on the ice. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 7, 2021

Pell also shared the revamped line entering Friday’s game.

Capitals’ forward lines at AM skate: Sprong-Backstrom-Mantha

Sheary-Eller-Oshie

Carr-Raffl-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 7, 2021

Update, 12:20pm: Pell tweeted that Schultz will sit tonight along with Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, and Samsonov. She also confirmed that Samsonov is on the COVID list.

Capitals recap for tonight vs Flyers: OUT: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Justin Schultz (lower body), Evgeny Kuznetsov (covid list), Ilya Samsonov (covid list) IN: Tom Wilson (upper body), Daniel Sprong (non covid illness) Vitek Vanecek will be in net vs PHI. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 7, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong