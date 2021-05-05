Daniel Sprong to miss Rangers game due to illness, Capitals to play down a man for second consecutive game

Washington Capitals forward Daniel Sprong will miss tonight’s Caps-Rangers game due to illness.

The Capitals say it’s not COVID related.

#Caps Daniel Sprong is out with an illness (not COVID related) and is listed as day-to-day. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 5, 2021

Despite TJ Oshie returning to the lineup, the Capitals will be forced to play down one forward in the game with Alex Ovechkin (lower-body injury) and Evgeny Kuznetsov out (COVID protocol).

Daniel Carr was called up earlier in the day and will skate on the team’s third line.

#Caps have recalled Daniel Carr from the Taxi Squad to the active roster and have re-assigned Zach Fucale from Hershey to the Taxi Squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 5, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers