Daniel Sprong to miss Rangers game due to illness, Capitals to play down a man for second consecutive game

By Ian Oland

May 5, 2021 6:49 pm

Washington Capitals forward Daniel Sprong will miss tonight’s Caps-Rangers game due to illness.

The Capitals say it’s not COVID related.

Despite TJ Oshie returning to the lineup, the Capitals will be forced to play down one forward in the game with Alex Ovechkin (lower-body injury) and Evgeny Kuznetsov out (COVID protocol).

Daniel Carr was called up earlier in the day and will skate on the team’s third line.

