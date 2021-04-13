Caps vs Flyers pregame: New beginnings

The Washington Capitals will play their first game since quite an eventful and crazy trade deadline. They parted with a handful of key roster players and added two new ones. We’ll likely see one of those two new faces make his debut tonight.

Puck drops against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 PM. Peter will have your recap and great tweets.

Record 19-16-6 27-11-4 Shot Attempt % 50.4% 49.7% PDO 97.8 102.7 Power Play 20.0% 25.5% Penalty Kill 75.0% 82.8%

Projected Lines

Here’s how the first post trade deadline Caps lineup will look. Samsonov will be in net:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

The Kraken are coming

Ron Francis told TSN the Kraken hope to be officially part of the NHL toward the end of this month (whey they make final expansion payment). They can talk to teams now but can't make deals. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) April 12, 2021

Storylines

Anthony Mantha highlights

Enjoy these before Mantha makes his Caps debut tonight.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB