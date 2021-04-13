Caps vs Flyers pregame: New beginnings

The Washington Capitals will play their first game since quite an eventful and crazy trade deadline. They parted with a handful of key roster players and added two new ones. We’ll likely see one of those two new faces make his debut tonight.
Puck drops against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 PM. Peter will have your recap and great tweets.
|Record
|19-16-6
|27-11-4
|Shot Attempt %
|50.4%
|49.7%
|PDO
|97.8
|102.7
|Power Play
|20.0%
|25.5%
|Penalty Kill
|75.0%
|82.8%
Here’s how the first post trade deadline Caps lineup will look. Samsonov will be in net:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Ron Francis told TSN the Kraken hope to be officially part of the NHL toward the end of this month (whey they make final expansion payment). They can talk to teams now but can't make deals.
— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) April 12, 2021
Enjoy these before Mantha makes his Caps debut tonight.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On