Caps vs Flyers pregame: New beginnings

By Chris Cerullo

April 13, 2021 3:22 pm

The Washington Capitals will play their first game since quite an eventful and crazy trade deadline. They parted with a handful of key roster players and added two new ones. We’ll likely see one of those two new faces make his debut tonight.

Puck drops against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 PM. Peter will have your recap and great tweets.

Record 19-16-6 27-11-4
Shot Attempt % 50.4% 49.7%
PDO 97.8 102.7
Power Play 20.0% 25.5%
Penalty Kill 75.0% 82.8%

Projected Lines

Here’s how the first post trade deadline Caps lineup will look. Samsonov will be in net:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen

Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 4/18 5/11
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/22 4/24 4/27
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

The Kraken are coming

Storylines

Anthony Mantha highlights

Enjoy these before Mantha makes his Caps debut tonight.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers

