Capitals acquire Michael Raffl from Flyers in last-minute trade deadline deal

The Washington Capitals have made a deal.

Right at 3 PM buzzer, the Caps landed left wing Michael Raffl from the Philadelphia Flyers for a fifth-round pick.

The #caps are getting Michael Raffl from Philadelphia. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 12, 2021

Raffl, 32, has played his entire eight-year career for the Flyers, almost entirely in a bottom-six role. He’s neither a significant driver of play (at least not in the past few years) nor a big point-getter. His last season with double-digit goals was 2018. He’s been firmly a fourth-line player this season, getting some penalty-kill assignments in his 13 minutes a night.

Michael Raffl (to Washington) is an average forward. pic.twitter.com/AbjHWkFKjZ — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 12, 2021

Raffl’s $1.6M with the Flyers expires this summer.

The Capitals reportedly had interest in forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Acquire Michael Raffl from Philadelphia Flyers ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Michael Raffl from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, previously acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Philadelphia will retain 25 percent of Raffl’s salary. Raffl, 32, a native of Villach, Austria, recorded eight points (3g, 5a) in 34 games with the Flyers this season. The 6’0”, 200-pound left wing led Philadelphia forwards with 23 blocked shots and was tied for fifth on the team with 50 hits. In addition, Raffl ranked sixth among Flyers forwards with 37:24 penalty kill minutes. Raffl, who is scoring at a 19-point pace this season, has recorded at least 20 points in five of his last seven seasons. In 504 career games, all with Philadelphia, Raffl has collected 160 points (81g, 79a). In 28 career playoff games, Raffl has recorded eight points (5g, 3a), including two game-winning goals. Raffl, who ranks third in NHL history among Austrian-born players with 160 points, will become the first Austrian-born player to play for the Capitals. Internationally, Raffl has represented Austria in six World Championships (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019), recording 16 points (11g, 5a) in 30 games and during the 2014 Winter Olympics, recording three points (1g, 2a) in four games.