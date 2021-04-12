Boston beatdown: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals blitzed the heck out of the Boston Bruins to the tune of an 8-1 victory. That felt very good.

We’re gonna ignore the shots and shot attempts for obvious reasons.

Hoo boy, finally a game that we could all just sit back and enjoy. The Caps came out with their best in the first period against a very depleted Bruins defense and never really let up. Even with the built-in excuses Boston had coming into this game, it was so, so, so very nice to see this Caps team jump out to a big lead and just absolutely pummel a team instead of letting them back into the game. In the third period with the Caps already up 6-0, they out-scoring chanced Boston six to three, and out-high danger chanced them four to zero at five-on-five.

Every single forward out there for the Caps had at least one point which is only the fifth time in franchise history that that has happened and the first since January 19, 2017, when they took down the St. Louis Blues 7-3.

This was also the first time the Capitals have scored eight goals in a game since January 9, 2010, when they beat the Atlanta Thrashers 8-1. Getting on the board in that game were Mike Knuble (2), Alexander Semin (2), Nicklas Backstrom, Jason Chimera, David Steckel, and Tom Poti. So…another eight-goal game where Alex Ovechkin was not one of the goalscorers. That is insane to me.

Vitek Vanecek (34 saves) improved to 17-7-3 this season and sits 10 wins shy of matching the most wins by a @Capitals rookie goaltender. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/okOYnA09LS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 12, 2021

TJ Oshie , Lars Eller and Conor Sheary all had two goal nights. Oshie added an assist to give him three points and that third point was his 600th career in the NHL.

, and all had two goal nights. Oshie added an assist to give him three points and that third point was his 600th career in the NHL. Nicklas Backstrom recorded his 713th assist in this game which ties him with Daniel Alfredsson for the fourth-most assists recorded by a Swede. It also saw him jump over Jean Beliveau and Scott Stevens for the 51st most assists in league history.

recorded his 713th assist in this game which ties him with for the fourth-most assists recorded by a Swede. It also saw him jump over and for the 51st most assists in league history. With both Sheary and Tom Wilson scoring their tenth goals of the season in this game the Capitals now have seven players with at least 10 goals, which is tied with the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers for the most in the NHL.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins

Headline photo: KP8 Design