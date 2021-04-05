Sweeping Satan: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals completed their season series sweep of the New Jersey Devils after a 5-4 effort on Easter Sunday. The victory wrapped up all 16 available points the Caps could take from the Devs in 2021.
The Devils outshot the Caps 39 to 19 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 54 to 29.
With the win against New Jersey, the Capitals have recorded eight wins against a single opponent in the same season for the first time in franchise history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 4, 2021
It marks the 13th time since the expansion era (1967-68) a team has beaten an opponent eight times in a season, and the first time since 2007-08 (Montreal Canadiens: eight wins versus the Boston Bruins).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 4, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Devils
Headline photo: KP8 Design
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On