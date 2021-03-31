Oof, that stings: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were finally burned by their inability to protect a lead. The Caps put the New York Rangers into a two-goal hole but New York responded with five straight to take the two points 5-2.
The Caps outshot the Rangers 32 to 27 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 39 to 37.
With an assist against the Rangers, Nicklas Backstrom extended his point streak to three games (1g, 2a). Backstrom's 37 points (13g, 24a) in 35 games this season lead the Capitals and rank tied for 12th in the NHL.
