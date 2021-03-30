Rangers beat Cap 5-2: Ovechkin did not score

Alex Ovechkin did not score any goals in the Washington Capitals’ road loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Ovi’s team got an early lead and blew it to smithereens.
The Caps got off to a hot start, recording a power-play goal from TJ Oshie and a greasy one from Nic Dowd before the game was five minutes old. Filip Chytil stripped the puck from Dmitry Orlov and scored on a rush before the first period was up.
After a scoreless second period, Kaapo Kakko took a pretty pass from Panarin to knot the game 2-2 early in the third. Two minutes later, Adam Fox put the Rangers in the lead on the strength of a strong forecheck. Artemi Panarin locked it up with yet another breakaway with four minutes left. Somebody (Buchnevich) got an empty netter.
Caps lose.
It’s a reverse bailamos, folks.
So, at long last, Washington’s insouciance with a lead finally cost them a game.
See you Thursday.
