Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie return to the ice after missing practice on Tuesday

Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie were back on the ice Wednesday for a brisk practice ahead of Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Ovechkin missed Tuesday’s skate due to a lower-body injury while Oshie took a personal day.

Both players rejoined the first line which was centered by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Capitals at practice: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson

Sheary-Sgarbossa-Panik/Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Dillon-Carlson

Orlov-Schmidt

Chara-Jensen

Siegenthaler-TvR Samsonov

Vanecek

Anderson — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 24, 2021

Here’s a pic of Ovi from John Walton.

Alex Ovechkin is on the ice for practice this morning in Arlington. Good news. pic.twitter.com/rW1rTxafZq — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) March 24, 2021

Laviolette was unsure if Ovi would play Thursday but remarked “it was great to have him out there today.”

Peter Laviolette is "hoping" Alex Ovechkin can play vs. NJD Thursday: "I haven’t seen the trainer since practice ended here. The fact that he was out there, that’s always a positive. So I can’t say definitely one way or the other, but it was great to have him out there today.” — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 24, 2021

The only player who was missing from Wednesday’s skate was Lars Eller, who has missed four straight games due to a lower-body injury. Michael Sgarbossa centered the third line instead.

Lars Eller (lower body/day to day) not practicing with Capitals today. He’s missed the past 4 games but had been back at practice. As mentioned earlier, Ovechkin and Oshie are back at practice — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 24, 2021

The most intriguing decision still to come is at the third-line right-wing position where Richard Panik and Daniel Sprong both took line rushes. It’s unclear who will play against the Devils. Sprong received 9:59 of ice time against the Rangers on Saturday while Panik skated only 4:28 and was benched midway through the game.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals re-assigned forwards Brian Pinho and Philippe Maillet from the taxi squad to the Hershey Bears.

#Caps re-assign forwards Brian Pinho and Philippe Maillet from Washington taxi squad to the Hershey Bears (AHL). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 24, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB