Home / News / Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie return to the ice after missing practice on Tuesday

Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie return to the ice after missing practice on Tuesday

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 24, 2021 12:40 pm

Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie were back on the ice Wednesday for a brisk practice ahead of Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Ovechkin missed Tuesday’s skate due to a lower-body injury while Oshie took a personal day.

Both players rejoined the first line which was centered by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Here’s a pic of Ovi from John Walton.

Laviolette was unsure if Ovi would play Thursday but remarked “it was great to have him out there today.”

The only player who was missing from Wednesday’s skate was Lars Eller, who has missed four straight games due to a lower-body injury. Michael Sgarbossa centered the third line instead.

The most intriguing decision still to come is at the third-line right-wing position where Richard Panik and Daniel Sprong both took line rushes. It’s unclear who will play against the Devils. Sprong received 9:59 of ice time against the Rangers on Saturday while Panik skated only 4:28 and was benched midway through the game.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals re-assigned forwards Brian Pinho and Philippe Maillet from the taxi squad to the Hershey Bears.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

, , , ,