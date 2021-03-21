Streak struck out: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got a taste of their own medicine as the New York Rangers struck very late in regulation to earn the full two points. The Caps winning streak ends at seven games after they fell to the Rangers 3-1.

The Caps outshot the Rangers 29 to 25 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 52 to 29.

Man, I thought the Caps actually played a very good sixty minutes. Far better than their effort from the night before where they ended up the victor due to some Great Eight heroics. Going 0-for-4 on the power play and not finishing their chances is what cost them. They out-chanced the Rangers 12 to 4 at five-on-five in the third but only ended up with the one John Carlson goal.

goal. Tom Wilson made his return and recorded an assist on the aforementioned Carlson goal as well as a slashing penalty. With Willy on the ice at five-on-five, the Caps were great, recording a 65.5 shot attempt percentage, a plus-five scoring chance differential, and a plus-two high danger chance differential.

The big man, Alex Ovechkin had his goal-scoring streak halted at five games. It sure wasn’t for a lack of trying though as Ovi fired six shots on net, had ten individual shot attempts, five individual scoring chances, and three individual high danger chances. He also had Keith Kinkaid beat on a power play but struck the post with his one-timer.

Coincidence, I think NOT! Congrats on the 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-game mark, gents. pic.twitter.com/HO8NKYEfdf — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2021

Richard Panik played a total of 4:28 in this game. I don’t remember any talk of him being injured so this may be a sign of who actually could sit once Lars Eller is ready to be inserted back into the lineup. By comparison, Daniel Sprong played 9:58 total.

Nicklas Backstrom grabbed an assist on Carlson's goal as well, giving him 961 career points which puts him past Henrik Zetterberg for the sixth-most points in NHL history by a Swedish-born player. Hall of Famer.

grabbed an assist on Carlson’s goal as well, giving him 961 career points which puts him past for the sixth-most points in NHL history by a Swedish-born player. Hall of Famer. The Caps seven-game win streak was the 18th time in franchise history they have won seven games in a row. They have nine longer win streaks with the most recent being a nine gamer that came during the 2016-17 season and the longest being the ridiculous 14 gamer during the 2009-10 season.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

