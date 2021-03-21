Streak struck out: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got a taste of their own medicine as the New York Rangers struck very late in regulation to earn the full two points. The Caps winning streak ends at seven games after they fell to the Rangers 3-1.
The Caps outshot the Rangers 29 to 25 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 52 to 29.
Coincidence, I think NOT!
Congrats on the 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-game mark, gents. pic.twitter.com/HO8NKYEfdf
— NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2021
