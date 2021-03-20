TJ Oshie tweets out ‘Free Willy’ movie poster to celebrate Tom Wilson’s suspension ending: ‘This guy has been trapped long enough!’

The Washington Capitals celebrated Tom Wilson’s suspension being over with an edited WWE video and now TJ Oshie is having some fun too.

Oshie tweeted out a photoshopped Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove movie poster which features Willy the hockey player in the water, swimming with, uh, Willy the whale.

“Couldn’t be more excited to announce the Premier of “#FreeWilly Escape From Pirates Cove” tonight at 7PM,” Oshie wrote. “This guy has been trapped long enough! Excited to have ya back #RightSide!!!”

Couldn’t be more excited to announce the Premier of “#FreeWilly Escape From Pirates Cove” tonight at 7PM. This guy has been trapped long enough! Excited to have ya back #RightSide!!! @tom_wilso pic.twitter.com/27J421VRTx — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) March 20, 2021

For the record, Wilson’s head has been photoshopped over Bindi Irwin. Here is the trailer of the actual movie.

This is, incredibly, the fourth Free Willy poster (1, 2, 3) Oshie has made over the last three years. He’s really dedicated to this joke, you guys.

They’re all so bad in the best way that it’s hard to pick a favorite.

Proud of the boys tonight! And to add to the excitement I’d like to welcome back @tom_wilso to the #RightSide #FreeWilly2 pic.twitter.com/if2z0eIO2e — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 8, 2018

The world premier of #FREEWILLY3 coming to you live tonight in St. Paul!!!! Couldn’t be more excited for @tom_wilso to get back in the line up. #TheRescue #RightSide pic.twitter.com/Nm8rUsV2mn — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) November 13, 2018

Wilson will return to the lineup as the Capitals play the Rangers in a rematch of Friday’s night’s game. Alex Ovechkin scored two late goals to give the Capitals the victory.

I can’t wait for warmups. The butt taps will return. TJ doesn’t have to imagine anymore! 😢