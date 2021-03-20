Ovi owns the Rangers: numbers for the morning after

Give me a seven, dealer. The Washington Capitals have won seven games in a row after their captain decided that he was sick of trailing for so long in this game and led his boys to a 2-1 victory.
The Rangers outshot the Caps 33 to 18 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 50 to 46.
Alex Ovechkin recorded his 147th career multi-goal game and tied 'Mr. Hockey' for fourth place on the League's all-time list. https://t.co/5VmmA08Mzo #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/3jpAWv1Lh9
