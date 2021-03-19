Alex Ovechkin. That’s the headline. Caps beat Rangers 2-1.

The Washington Capitals got thoroughly frustrated by the New York Rangers for most of Friday night, but Alex Ovechkin doesn’t need to rule all sixty minutes. He just needs a couple good looks.
Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal on a rebound in the first period, then a ton of time passed. It looked like this was a game to forget and defeat was imminent, but then — and stop if you’ve heard this before — Alex Ovechkin spit in the dust, whispered nyet, and won the damn thing all by himself.
Caps win! Seventh in a row!
Rangers coach David Quinn is on the COVID protocol. The Rangers have played their best hockey of the season without him. (Also now that Panarin’s back.) Would it be macabre of me to say I wonder if he ever comes back?
