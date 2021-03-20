Caps vs Rangers pregame: Make it eight

The Washington Capitals come into Saturday night’s action with a chance to sweep a back-to-back against the New York Rangers and extend their winning streak to eight games. Oh, and Tom Wilson’s suspension is over.

Record 12-13-4 20-6-4 Shot Attempt % 48.6% 49.7% PDO 100.8 103.2 Power Play 15.1% 27.0% Penalty Kill 86.0% 80.4%

Projected Lines

It’s a back-to-back and the Caps were rolling different lines at the end of yesterday’s game so here’s my best guess:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Vrana – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – ? – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

van Riemsdyk Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 🌮 🌮 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

The number 43 car is back

Capitals welcome Tom Wilson back with edited WWE video https://t.co/oHKoJzRMMc — RMNB (@russianmachine) March 20, 2021

Storylines

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

