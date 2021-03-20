Caps vs Rangers pregame: Make it eight

The Washington Capitals come into Saturday night’s action with a chance to sweep a back-to-back against the New York Rangers and extend their winning streak to eight games. Oh, and Tom Wilson’s suspension is over.
They will drop the puck at 7 PM again and I will meet you back on the site for your recap.
|Record
|12-13-4
|20-6-4
|Shot Attempt %
|48.6%
|49.7%
|PDO
|100.8
|103.2
|Power Play
|15.1%
|27.0%
|Penalty Kill
|86.0%
|80.4%
It’s a back-to-back and the Caps were rolling different lines at the end of yesterday’s game so here’s my best guess:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Vrana – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – ? – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
van Riemsdyk
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|🌮
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
Capitals welcome Tom Wilson back with edited WWE video https://t.co/oHKoJzRMMc
— RMNB (@russianmachine) March 20, 2021
The series every nerd will be talking about for the next five weeks premiered yesterday.
Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
