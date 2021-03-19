Kirill Orlov comes to Capitals practice to watch dad play

The Washington Capitals are the oldest team in the NHL and full of dads. For instance, you can count the number of players who don’t have kids on the 25-man roster on two hands.

The latest example of Caps dad’ing happened at practice on Thursday. Kirill Orlov traveled to MedStar Capitals Iceplex to watch dad play and he was very excited when he spotted him on the ice.

Orly sure was excited too.

Orlov’s family flew over from Russia earlier in the month and Dima credited the happiness they gave him with his recent two-game goals streak.

“I think maybe my family came from Russia and I got a little bit more excited after being by myself all the time,” Orlov said. “I have joy in my life (again).”

Screenshot courtesy of @orlov_09