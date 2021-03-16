Home / News / Taylor Hall leaves game after being hit in in the face by a slapshot

Taylor Hall leaves game after being hit in in the face by a slapshot

By Ian Oland

March 16, 2021 7:56 pm

The Buffalo Sabres can’t catch a break.

On Tuesday, a day getting blown out by the Washington Capitals 6-0, Taylor Hall was hit in the face by a Colin Miller slapshot.

Hall immediately left the ice and retreated to the Sabers locker room.

The play happened on Hall’s second shift of the game in the first period.

The Sabres have lost 11 straight games coming into tonight’s matchup against the Devils.

Hall’s scary injury happened on the same day the hockey world mourned the death of Timur Faizutdinov. The 19-year-old Russian, a defenseman for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team, took a dump-in to the head during a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl.

Update: Taylor Hall returned to the game in the second period.

Screenshot courtesy of MSG Network

