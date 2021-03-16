Taylor Hall leaves game after being hit in in the face by a slapshot

The Buffalo Sabres can’t catch a break.

On Tuesday, a day getting blown out by the Washington Capitals 6-0, Taylor Hall was hit in the face by a Colin Miller slapshot.

Video

When it rains, it pours .. Taylor Hall just took a clapper right in the chin. Scary. pic.twitter.com/oa8NGpeMOh — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) March 16, 2021

Hall immediately left the ice and retreated to the Sabers locker room.

Taylor Hall just got hit in the face with a slapshot and is heading for the locker room. Sabres are already without Jack Eichel. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) March 16, 2021

The play happened on Hall’s second shift of the game in the first period.

The Sabres have lost 11 straight games coming into tonight’s matchup against the Devils.

Hall’s scary injury happened on the same day the hockey world mourned the death of Timur Faizutdinov. The 19-year-old Russian, a defenseman for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team, took a dump-in to the head during a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl.

Update: Taylor Hall returned to the game in the second period.

Good news, Taylor Hall has returned after taking shot to his face — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 17, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of MSG Network