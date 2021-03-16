Caps vs Islanders pregame: Battle atop the East

The Washington Capitals and New York Islanders will meet for the first time since the 28th of January. Two of the NHL’s hottest teams doing battle for the top stop in the East Division. Spicy.
Puck drop is at your usual 7 PM, and Peter will have your recap coming off his successful Vitek Vanecek shutout prediction.
|Record
|19-6-4
|18-6-4
|Shot Attempt %
|51.3%
|50.0%
|PDO
|101.7
|102.8
|Power Play
|19.8%
|26.1%
|Penalty Kill
|82.6%
|81.6%
The Caps played last night and it went pretty well so we can assume they roll with this lineup again but add Ilya Samsonov.
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
van Riemsdyk
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/16
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|🌮
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
#MNWild coach Dean Evason out of context: "You’re not going to be banging each other down low when you banged the night before and you’re about to get hammered the next night."
— Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) March 16, 2021
Who do you have winning the whole thing? Who are your non-trendy upset picks? Hockey and college basketball, what a perfect match.
THE BRACKET!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6tRUVIXS4X
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Islanders
Headline photo via Elizabeth Kong
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On