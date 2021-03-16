Caps vs Islanders pregame: Battle atop the East

The Washington Capitals and New York Islanders will meet for the first time since the 28th of January. Two of the NHL’s hottest teams doing battle for the top stop in the East Division. Spicy.

Record 19-6-4 18-6-4 Shot Attempt % 51.3% 50.0% PDO 101.7 102.8 Power Play 19.8% 26.1% Penalty Kill 82.6% 81.6%

Projected Lines

The Caps played last night and it went pretty well so we can assume they roll with this lineup again but add Ilya Samsonov.

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Sheary – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

van Riemsdyk Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 🌮 🌮 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/16 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Hockey poetry

#MNWild coach Dean Evason out of context: "You’re not going to be banging each other down low when you banged the night before and you’re about to get hammered the next night." — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) March 16, 2021

Storylines

March Madness

Who do you have winning the whole thing? Who are your non-trendy upset picks? Hockey and college basketball, what a perfect match.

Headline photo via Elizabeth Kong