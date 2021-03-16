Home / Pregame / Caps vs Islanders pregame: Battle atop the East

Caps vs Islanders pregame: Battle atop the East

By Chris Cerullo

March 16, 2021 3:38 pm

The Washington Capitals and New York Islanders will meet for the first time since the 28th of January. Two of the NHL’s hottest teams doing battle for the top stop in the East Division. Spicy.

Puck drop is at your usual 7 PM, and Peter will have your recap coming off his successful Vitek Vanecek shutout prediction.

Record 19-6-4 18-6-4
Shot Attempt % 51.3% 50.0%
PDO 101.7 102.8
Power Play 19.8% 26.1%
Penalty Kill 82.6% 81.6%

Projected Lines

The Caps played last night and it went pretty well so we can assume they roll with this lineup again but add Ilya Samsonov.

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
van Riemsdyk

Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4
PHI 🚽 😷 🌮 🌮 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 3/16 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1
NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Hockey poetry

Storylines

March Madness

Who do you have winning the whole thing? Who are your non-trendy upset picks? Hockey and college basketball, what a perfect match.

