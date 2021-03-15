Alex Ovechkin ties Phil Esposito for sixth all-time in goals after scoring 717th against Sabres

Coming into Monday’s game against the Sabres, Nicklas Backstrom was asked if Alex Ovechkin played harder coming into potential milestone games.

“Yeah,” Backstrom laughed. “If anyone knows where they are on the stats there – how many goals he’s behind players – it’s him. He keeps hearing about it too. He’s that type of player. When he wants to chase something, he does it right away. That’s how he is as a player and a goalscorer. So that’ll be tonight.”

Nicke was correct. Late in the third period, Ovechkin scored his 717th career goal tying Phil Esposito for sixth all-time in goals. The goal put a pretty bow on the Capitals’ 6-0 victory over Buffalo.

Ovi scored after Conor Sheary found the Russian machine for a one-timer in the slot. Ovechkin’s shot appeared to be partially blocked, but lobbed end-over-end past Carter Hutton.

“Obviously, it’s nice to be in this company,” Ovechkin said shrugging. “I just do what I have to do. I try to use my chances and move on.”

“I’ve known Phil (Esposito) for a long time and was an unbelievable player, unbelievable goal scorer,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “I grew up in Massachusetts watching Phil so to be able to grow up and watch him and the player he was and he also gave me my chance in hockey and in the organization. Now, to get a chance to work with Ovi and have these two guys sitting here at the same number is pretty, pretty incredible, so I am really happy for O. He works hard and really, he takes pride in his game and takes pride in doing the best he can to put that puck on net. It was great to watch him score that goal there.”

Ovechkin is heating up after a slow start to the season that included a trip to COVID protocol. The elite sniper has four goals in his last five games. His 11 goals puts him 10 behind NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews approximately half-way through the 2020-21 season.

“I think have pretty good chances almost every game, but sometimes it goes in, sometimes it’s not,” Ovechkin said. “So, I just try to do my job. The most important goals are still coming.”

The previous game, Ovechkin moved into second all-time in shots passing Jaromir Jagr.

Now, with his family back home, Ovechkin will turn his attention towards fifth-place Marcel Dionne (731 goals).

