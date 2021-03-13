Report: Ontario Reign likely to sign Devante Smith-Pelly to AHL deal

Former Capital Devante Smith-Pelly will be playing hockey again for a team close to his Scarborough home.
According to Mayors Manor’s John Hoven, DSP will be signing an AHL deal with the Ontario Reign. The deal will give the team some veteran experience down the stretch.
Ontario Reign roster update…
Sounds like they'll be signing former NHL forward Devante Smith-Pelly to an AHL deal. Will add some veteran experience. RW played 395 NHL games and spent last year in the KHL.
Smith-Pelly has not played since spending the 2019-20 season with the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star, which is based in Beijing, China. In 36 games, Smith-Pelly scored eight goals and had 11 points.
Nice, easy, shorthanded.
Congrats on your first KHL goal, @smithpelly23 🇨🇦. pic.twitter.com/Mp1Df1Qcf0
After not getting a contract from an NHL team ahead of the 2019-20 season, Smith-Pelly signed a PTO with the Calgary Flames but was later released from Training Camp in late September.
Smith-Pelly famously scored seven goals for the Capitals’ during their Stanley Cup champion run in 2018.
