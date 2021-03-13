Caps at Flyers pregame: Yet again

The Washington Capitals will wrap up a series with the Philadelphia Flyers tonight on the road. The Caps have won like seven of their last eight games, despite nearly blowing pretty much all of them. Washington will probably do that again on Saturday night, but they’ll be without one horse/moose/tiger.

Puck drop is at 7 PM and good mister Chris Cerullo will have your recap. Lucky you.

Record 13-8-3 16-6-4 Shot Attempt % 48.4% 49.9% PDO 101.4 101.7 Power Play 19.1% 26.2% Penalty Kill 73.7% 81.9%

Projected Lines

This one is iffy — we don’t yet know if the Caps will activate Pinho. Via Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Sheary – Pinho – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 🌮 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Ikea Hacker?

Courtesy of Brittany Goldwyn

I’m thinking about doing this: turning an Ikea cabinet into a little indoor greenhouse. I recently moved, and I have a backyard again, but I want to have fresh herbs all the time, even when it’s cold. This person has a lot of pretty succulents and warm-boy plants, but I really just wanna have a ton of fresh basil and parsley and chives and stuff.

Thoughts? Do we have any kitchen gardeners in the audience?

Storylines

A Word on Sea Otters

from Ewan McGregor

I miss Pascal from ACNH. His wisdom was so powerful.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington