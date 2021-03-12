Fly guys get flummoxed: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are hot, hot, hot. The boys from DC went into Philadelphia and put down the Flyers 5-3 to take home their seventh victory in their last eight tries.
The Flyers outshot the Caps 33 to 22 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 40 to 24.
John Carlson becomes the first defenseman in franchise history and the third-fastest active defenseman to reach the 500-point mark, doing so in 783 career games. pic.twitter.com/UPUBjhEc6t
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 12, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
