Jakub Vrana slithers his way towards the net for game-winning shootout goal 🐍

Czech best friends, Jakub Vrana and Vitek Vanecek, combined in the shootout to give the Capitals a victory over one of the NHL’s best teams on Thursday.
In a surprise, Peter Laviolette tabbed Vrana to be the Capitals’ first shooter in the shootout, replacing TJ Oshie. The decision worked.
ssssSSSSSssshootout winner!
🚨 @VranaJakub pic.twitter.com/4LkrOqeIGY
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 4, 2021
Vrana, starting at the opposing blue line, slithered towards Tuukka Rask, first skating out towards the right wing. Vrana then curled to the center of the ice, lifted his leg, faked to his backhand, and beat Rask to the post on his forehand. It was a very SNEK-y goal.
Vrana magic in the shootout. 👀#AllCaps pic.twitter.com/w58NElTNxt
— NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2021
Oshie, who normally goes first, shot second and was stopped by Rask. He’s 0 for 4 this season.
Unusual seeing T.J. Oshie 0-for-4 on shootout attempts this season.
Entering this season, he was 45-for-87/51.7%, which was third best all-time among players with at least 30 attempts and best among active players.
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 4, 2021
Meanwhile, Vanecek stopped all three shooters he faced, including one of the best goalscorers in the league, David Pastrnak, to give the Capitals the extra standings point.
The victory gave Vanecek his tenth win of the season and earned him a big hug from bestie.
Vrana Vitek hugs can be so so tender so personal pic.twitter.com/QP2bNrCFyg
— jan (dad) (@lesbijans) March 4, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On