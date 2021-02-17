Sweet victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals four-game losing skid has been vanquished. The Caps laid a smackdown of fantastic even-strength play on their rival Pittsburgh Penguins and came away with a 3-1 victory.
The Caps outshot the Pens 42 to 27 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 37 to 34.
T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom recorded the assists on Vrana's goal. Since 2015-16, Backstrom (8g-21a-29p) and Oshie (13g-15a-28p) have the most points against Pittsburgh among all NHL skaters.
