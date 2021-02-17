Sweet victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals four-game losing skid has been vanquished. The Caps laid a smackdown of fantastic even-strength play on their rival Pittsburgh Penguins and came away with a 3-1 victory.

The Caps outshot the Pens 42 to 27 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 37 to 34.

So without the Justin Schultz whoopsie there late in the third period, I think that’s about as perfect a game a team can play in the Peter Laviolette system. High shot total for the Caps and they didn’t give up a single high danger chance to the Pens at five-on-five. Not just in one period. In all three of them. Have things finally clicked? Are the dudes that were out for weeks on weeks finally back in top game mode? Let’s hope both are true for the sake of all our sanities.

T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom recorded the assists on Vrana's goal. Since 2015-16, Backstrom (8g-21a-29p) and Oshie (13g-15a-28p) have the most points against Pittsburgh among all NHL skaters. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 17, 2021

Wanted to give a quick defensive shoutout to the GOAT. Alex Ovechkin broke up a Pens two-on-one rush with a diving poke check as a Caps power play expired and the puck went the other direction leading straight to Jakub Vrana ‘s goal. He does it all, folks.

broke up a Pens two-on-one rush with a diving poke check as a Caps power play expired and the puck went the other direction leading straight to ‘s goal. He does it all, folks. The Caps received more power plays (five) than an opponent (three). Savor that.

Nick Jensen has been strong for a handful of games in a row now. His strong boardwork and pinch led directly to the Caps opening goal.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

