Caps beat Penguins 3-1, no, for real, they won this one

In a stunning turn of events, the Washington Capitals played well against the Pittsburgh Penguins and actually won a game. I’d be honored to tell you about it.
There we were, early in the second period but late in capitalism, when Nick Jensen outworked the Pens in the corner to set up Conor Sheary for a laser-fast shot. Later that period, TJ Oshie sent a wizardly pass to Jakub Vrana, who roofed it to beat Tristan Jarry up high.
The Caps did not let up in the third. Early, Richard Panik found Lars Eller at the weak side to make it 3-0. The Penguins cracked the shutout late on a messy play, but the day belonged to Washington.
CAPS WIN. Losing streak over.
Caps Intermission Live with Jakbub pic.twitter.com/TLV8yH1ZJ1
— jan (dad) (@lesbijans) February 17, 2021
Unknown reporter: Jakub, Kierkegaard said “life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forward.” What do you make of the meaningless inherent to the human experience?
Jakub: pic.twitter.com/l2ZosmiRo6
— RMNB (@russianmachine) February 17, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight @JoeBpXp looking simply sensational as per usual pic.twitter.com/qFN4JyjPB3
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 17, 2021
This was…
This was a damn good game.
It was well played. The Caps scored goals. They didn’t blow a big lead. They didn’t commit a billion penalties. I’m just sincerely pleased with pretty much all of that.
Now three days of rest, as if they needed that. JK they play Thursday. My bad.
