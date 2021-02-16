Jakub Vrana has goals in consecutive games after TJ Oshie finds him with sensational pass

The Capitals have played a frustrating game against the Penguins on Tuesday night. After earning and then squandering three power plays, the Caps looked poised to blow yet another lead.

But then TJ Oshie sent a blazing pass across the crease to Jakub Vrana, who sunk it.

Vrana now has goals in consecutive games.

Leading 1-0 deep into the second period, the Caps and Penguins were at even strength. Oshie, deep in the corner, sent a screaming pass through Cody Ceci’s skates to Vrana, waiting on the far side. Vrana quickly cradles and releases, beating Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry up high.

The two BFFs celebrated with their tandem goal celly.

Jakub Vrana's goal celly with TJ Oshie is next level pic.twitter.com/nqFGf4As1n — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 17, 2021

“I think he saw me all the way on the rush,” Vrana said at intermssion. “He make a backhand pass through four guys right on my tape. A great player can do that.”

That marks Vrana’s fifth goal of the season and his fourth point (2g, 2a) in his last four games, but more importantly — it makes a harder lead for the Caps to blow.

