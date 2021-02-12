RMNB is now on Twitch and we’re simulating the postponed Caps-Sabres game on NHL 21 tonight

The Washington Capitals had three games postponed due to pandemic-related outbreaks on the Flyers and Sabres this week. At this point, it feels like the last game the Caps played was 40 years ago.

To help pass the time and bring you hockey again — albeit digitally — I’m going to stream myself playing the Digi Sabres tonight on NHL 21. And that brings me to my next announcement.

RMNB is now officially on Twitch. Give us a follow here.

I’ll start the stream around 6:45 PM. I’ll chat, say hi, and play a game of three’s. Then around 7 PM, I’ll play the Sabres. See you then?

Over the last year, we’ve talked behind the scenes about how as a group we can begin streaming and make it an integral part of our experience.

Some programming to look out for in the coming days and weeks:

RMNB Gaming: RMNB’ers playing video games, answering questions, and just hanging out. Sometimes with some psudeo famous friends that might rhyme with Leave Rangle and Lyin Mellis. Also, my digi players will be bodychecking and wrecking mascots. That’s a promise.

We think streaming is going to help us bring more creativity and fun into your life, especially during the pandemic. Also, I have a lot of freebies I want to give away so let’s figure out how to bring that into your life too. My storage room is only so big, ok?

Now, this is a new baby. It’s tiny and small and will metaphorically poop its pants sometimes, meaning our production is not going to be perfect. Sometimes my stream might randomly choke (though I’ve spent the last few months improving the reliability of my internet) or I might not give enough play-by-play during a video game. There could be meh lighting or odd camera angles or not enough camera angles. To be blunt, at times it might be awkward or a little weird or a little unfocused (this might also be a selling point too!). I’m sure my son Ethan will run on camera several times to tell me things he saw on Paw Patrol.

But we are going to learn and invest (ie: buy new and better equipment) into our channel when it makes sense. For instance, we recently added KP8 Design to our team to help us do the skins and design for the production of the videos. We also hope this becomes a way you can further get to know some of our writers who you’ve been reading a long time.

We think streaming is going to be an integral part of the RMNB experience moving forward and we think we’re going to get really good at this. We really want your feedback and participation though to help build this from the ground up.

So join us?