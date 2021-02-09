The Capitals’ new navy third jersey is the top seller on NHL Shop

The Washington Capitals are number one again in the jersey market this year.

The new navy third jerseys with a big white ‘W’ has sold big on the NHL’s official shop.

NHL business: Capitals third jersey a top seller, season attendance figures | @seanshapiro ⤵️https://t.co/ZptbdmidGA — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 9, 2021

According to The Athletic’s Sean Shaprio, the top three individual selling items between opening night on January 13th and February 1st were all Capitals’ new third jerseys.

Selling at number one was a third jersey of the Great Eight, Alex Ovechkin, followed by the increasingly popular Tom Wilson. Completing the top-selling trio was TJ Oshie’s blue sweater.

The Capitals had another top-selling jersey in December when the Reverse Retro sweater dropped. Between December 1st-6th the Capitals had the number one selling Reverse Retro jersey on NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca. They were followed by the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Arizona Coyotes.

Minuets after the Reverse Retro jerseys were released, all of the Alex Ovechkin sweaters sold out online. An hour later the rest of the team’s blank Reverse Retro jerseys were gone too.

Fans have clearly responded well to both of the new jerseys. So which one is more popular with the fans? Check-in later this week and we will bring you all the data we collected straight from the fans.