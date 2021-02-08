Ghastly goaltending: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals came into Sunday afternoon’s action looking to halt their first losing streak of the season at just two games. Unfortunately, they weren’t successful in that plight and dropped a 7-4 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Caps outshot the Flyers 37 to 23 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 55 to 50.
Zdeno Chara played in his 1,565th career game, passing his long-time hockey idol, Nicklas Lidstrom, for fifth-most games played by a defenseman in @NHL history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/V7ax8YHqfZ
