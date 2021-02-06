The Capitals struggle with Zoom just like us

The Washington Capitals posted a bloopers reel featuring some of the team’s sillier moments inside the Zoom Room this season.
Somehow TJ Oshie’s humming of Pitbull and the haunting of Nicklas Backstrom didn’t make the cut.
Anyone else have some video conference bloopers lately? 🤣 #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/FqIAeGAztr
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 5, 2021
Capitals players’ dealt with bad internet connections and reporters who had not un-muted themselves yet.
“It says connection lost,” Nicklas Backstrom said. “Can you hear me?”
Sometimes they zoned out without that physically-in-front-of-you-face reporter interaction. There even was some heartwarming cuddling in the Zoom room between TJ Oshie and Jakub Vrana.
It may not look like a normal work setting, but the Capitals are scuffling with the technology during the pandemic just like us.
Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On