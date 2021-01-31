Postgame Nicklas Backstrom has seen things

Nicklas Backstrom scored his fifth goal of the season and tallied three points in the Capitals’ 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. With his big night, Backstrom moved into fourth in the NHL in points (13). The win also made the Capitals the best team in the league.

But postgame, you would have never known if you peaked into the haunted eyes of the Swedish center. While in the Zoom room with Tom Wilson, Backstrom stared into an empty void as if he had just seen The Demogorgon eat all his friends in The Upside Down.

Video

For about 15 seconds, Backstrom stared ahead with the same expression as Tom Wilson spoke. Many, many Capitals fans noticed on social media.

For a moment, I thought the #Caps might have just put a very realistic mannequin in Backstrom’s chair during this presser. pic.twitter.com/8nz2jQ6FaL — William Stilwell (@LoudGoat) January 31, 2021

The Haunting of Nicke Backstrom pic.twitter.com/mZ29rCjnuY — jan (dad) (@lesbijans) January 31, 2021

Check in on your 19’s pic.twitter.com/EnxAIDfcjl — Scumbag Squad (@Never_fLynch) January 31, 2021

Nicklas Backstrom has seen both great netminding and a ghost that will haunt him forever. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/yPdh3vUmeO — Michael Jenkins (@JenksDC) January 31, 2021

Violence indeed.

woke up and chose violence pic.twitter.com/orcH1ueupD — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

