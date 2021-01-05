TJ Oshie entered the Capitals’ interview room humming a Pitbull song. ‘Mic’s on?’ Yes, it was.

When you record the audio of the Capitals’ Zoom interviews, sometimes you get some gems. Such as today when TJ Oshie entered the Capitals’ makeshift interview room enthusiastically humming a song.

“Can they see me?” Oshie asks. A Capitals PR person says yes.

“Mic’s on? Hey, guys! How’s it going?” Oshie says.

And then the interview happened like normal.

According to hip journalist Samathana Pell, Oshie was humming Pitbull’s Hotel Room Service, which she considers “a bop.”

Pretty sure T.J. Oshie walked into the room for his Zoom call humming Pitbull’s Hotel Room Service. A bop. He then asked if media could see/hear him (we could) pic.twitter.com/zd0qSqJtVA — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 5, 2021

Here is how the song actually goes.

Beyond Oshie’s “on-tune-ness,” I was most impressed by how easily he played it off. My face would turn a dark shade of red and I’d feel shame. I’d probably over-apologize for my nerdiness thus causing an incredible amount of awkwardness which I’d never recover from.

The lovable Oshie did not give a single f***. I aspire to have this much confidence someday.