Casting call: Hockey-playing boys between six and 12

Hello. If you are an adult reading this and you have a child who is a boy between 6 and 12 and plays hockey, here is an opportunity to turn that child’s skills into cold hard cash.

(If you are child reading this, please find an adult. I am not entirely sure if you should be here unsupervised.)

Anyway, here’s a casting call.

From our pals at Carlyn Davis Casting:

Carlyn Davis Casting is looking for a hockey-playing boy, approximately 6-12 years old, for a promo shoot for a mixed-use sports facilitate shoot in Northern VA. This is a paid opportunity! Please see below for details: Shoot Date: February 16 and 17, 2021 Talent: Male, approximately 6-12 years old. Will be playing hockey and will also be going down a waterslide. Hockey experience and swimming experience required. Submission Details: For consideration or for more information please email jen@carlyndaviscasting.com with at least 1 recent photo. Feel free to also add photos if you in hockey gear. Please also include a brief description of your experience with hockey How long have you been playing?

Where do you play?

What position do you play?

Etc. If you have any video(s) of yourself playing hockey, please include in your submission as well. Links to Video are perfect! Please put “RMNB child hockey” in the subject of your email and include all contact information including phone number in the body of the email. If you do not have a local MD/DC/VA number, please include in which city/state you currently reside in the body of your email. All submissions must be received no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Good luck!

Headline photo: Pixabay