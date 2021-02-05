Brenden Dillon gets in fight after Brendan Lemieux collides with Vitek Vanecek

The Capitals-Rangers game started slow but ended with fireworks and a Brenden Dillon fight.

The violent encounter started after Brendan Lemieux decided to skate through Vitek Vanecek’s crease with seconds left to go in the game. The Czech goaltender put his arm out as if to tell Lemieux you are not welcome here. Lemieux clipped Vanecek and the Czech goaltender fell to the ice.

The Capitals didn’t appreciate that gesture too much.

Video

As players howled from the bench, Dillon made a b-line towards Lemieux and that’s when things got violent. Unable to dance with the Rangers’ enforcer, Dillon instead got rowdy with forward Kevin Rooney as Garnet Hathaway tackled Anthony Bitetto to the ice.

Dillon fed the undersized Rooney around a dozen haymakers until the two fell over.

Meanwhile, Lemieux yelled at the Capitals from the Rangers’ tunnel.

The fight was Dillon’s second of the season. He also tangoed with the Sabres’ Jake McCabe on January 14.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington