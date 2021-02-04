Alex Ovechkin scored his 709th career goal after scolding his hockey stick. He now has the 7th most goals in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin passed Mike Gartner for seventh place on the NHL’s goals list Thursday in a losing effort against the New York Rangers.

Ovechkin scored off a faceoff late in the third period to bring the Capitals within one of New York.

Ultimately, the Capitals lost 4-2.

Ovechkin’s historic tally came off a set faceoff play. Nicklas Backstrom won the draw and left the puck several inches beyond his skates. Ovechkin, skating laterally, picked up the puck and fired it past Igor Shesterkin short side. “No one in the world is going to stop that,” NBC Sports Washington analyst Craig Laughlin observed.

🚨 7️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ 🚨 Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) is now 7th on the all-time list for most NHL goals. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QLsA1wskUW — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2021

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said after the game. “I’m not done yet, but I’m trying to enjoy my time right now and these moments.”

The goal came a shift after Ovechkin had a heart-to-heart with his twig after missing on a prior attempt.

Fantastic block by K'Andre Miller on Ovechkin 👏 pic.twitter.com/KN0xpVtP8P — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) February 5, 2021

“[Ovechkin] asked for it and [he] got it,” Laughlin joked. “The Great 8 talked to his stick before we went to break — don’t let me down.”

Not only did the goal give Ovechkin seventh place on the all-time goals list, but he also is now one road tally away (361) from tying Steve Yzerman for the second most away goals in NHL history (362).

Cutting his @Capitals deficit to 3-2 vs NYR tonight, Alex Ovechkin passes Mike Gartner for sole possession of 7th all-time on the NHL career goals list (709). He also sits just 1 off tying Steve Yzerman's 362 for the 2nd most career road goals scored by a player in league history pic.twitter.com/s178s0osvm — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 5, 2021

Backstrom’s assist was also his 263rd on an Ovechkin goal. According to the Capitals PR, the Swedish center has assisted on 37 percent of Ovi’s tallies in the NHL.

Nicklas Backstrom recorded the primary assist on Alex Ovechkin's goal. Backstrom has recorded an assist on 263 of Ovechkin’s 709 career goals (37.1%), the most of any player. Of Backstrom’s 263 assists on Ovechkin goals, 131 of them are primary assists. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 5, 2021

Playing with only 11 forwards, Ovechkin was double-shifted throughout the evening by Peter Laviolette, finishing the evening with 27 minutes and 17 seconds of ice time. It was the tenth highest TOI he’s ever received in a game that ended in regulation.

Alex Ovechkin recorded 27:17 time on ice tonight, marking the 10th-highest time on ice total in his career for a game that ended in regulation. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 5, 2021

“I feel great,” Ovechkin said of the added ice time. “I was fresh, feeling the puck.”

Laviolette explained that he wanted Ovechkin to get the extra work, not only to get the Capitals back in the game, but also to get him rolling again after spending 10 days in quarantine.

“I thought he looked strong,” Laviolette said. “He was skating well. He was physical. He was putting pucks at the net. When that happens, anything can happen with him.”

Ovechkin finished the night with a game-high seven shots.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington