A hockey happened: Rangers beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals fell to the New York Rangers in a punishingly boring hockey game that I will now describe in the general direction of you.

Ryan Strome tipped a shot from Adam Fox to score in the first period. Anthony Bitetto danced around the Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway line to score in the second period, but Carl Hagelin scored on accident later that same period.

Hagelin’s goal did not shift momentum. Strome capped off a two-on-one sequence to put the Caps back in their two-goal hole. Alex Ovechkin scored a ferocious goal off a faceoff to make it close down the stretch, but the Caps couldn’t catch up. Pavel Buchnevich got the empty-netter.

Caps lose.

With a bazillion injuries and COVID absences, the Caps ran with 11 forwards and seven defenders.

Just in case you’re tracking them: yes, Nic Dowd did a restraining penalty in the offensive zone. They never stop.

As our hated foes over at Japers Rink observed, the Dowd line has been not great lately. Here's how they "handled" Anthony Bitetto:

Carl Hagelin has had a handful of golden chances to score this season as well as a goal that was called back recently, but he finally got on the scoreboard on Thursday. But he didn’t really take a shot; he just sorta crashed the net and the puck bounced off him. That’s the only way he’s allowed to score now.

As bad and as boring as most of the team was, Alex Ovechkin was neither. He had a perfect chance on his very first shift of the game, and he finally scored on his seventh shot way later in the third period. He has now passed Mike Gartner.

This is my obligatory bullet about referees being fallible humans. They missed an obvious dive in the first period, but let Hathaway get away with a dive in the second, and then called a dive in Washington's favor in the third. I guess that's fine. I dunno.

Jakub Vrana rang the post during a four-on-four in the third period. He looked gutted by it when he got back to the bench. After a hot start, he’s having a rough go.

Late in tonight’s game learned that the Colorado Avalanche will shut down for at least a week, joining the billion other teams having COVID-related setbacks. Earlier today I wrote about how the league’s safety protocols are failing and its messaging is just plain hypocritical. I’m not proven wrong just yet. I sure hope Ralph Krueger gets well soon.

Anyway, that game was a dud. See you Sunday for the Flyers.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington