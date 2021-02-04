A hockey happened: Rangers beat Caps 4-2

The Washington Capitals fell to the New York Rangers in a punishingly boring hockey game that I will now describe in the general direction of you.
Ryan Strome tipped a shot from Adam Fox to score in the first period. Anthony Bitetto danced around the Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway line to score in the second period, but Carl Hagelin scored on accident later that same period.
Hagelin’s goal did not shift momentum. Strome capped off a two-on-one sequence to put the Caps back in their two-goal hole. Alex Ovechkin scored a ferocious goal off a faceoff to make it close down the stretch, but the Caps couldn’t catch up. Pavel Buchnevich got the empty-netter.
Caps lose.
Late in tonight’s game learned that the Colorado Avalanche will shut down for at least a week, joining the billion other teams having COVID-related setbacks. Earlier today I wrote about how the league’s safety protocols are failing and its messaging is just plain hypocritical. I’m not proven wrong just yet. I sure hope Ralph Krueger gets well soon.
Anyway, that game was a dud. See you Sunday for the Flyers.
