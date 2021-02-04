Carl Hagelin scores for real this time after having goal overturned the game before

Carl Hagelin finally caught a break.

Coming into Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers, Hagelin had fired 16 shots on net — sixth-most on the Capitals — and scored exactly zero times. To put this in proper perspective, 17 different players on the Capitals have scored at least one goal this season — most in the NHL. Hagelin was the only Capitals player who had played every game this season and not put the biscuit in the basket.

That is until now!

On Thursday, Hagelin scored in the second period against the New York Rangers.

It was a hideous-looking tally, but Hags will certainly take it. On a three-on-two break, Garnet Hathaway’s shot ricocheted off the shaft of Igor Shesterkin’s stick. The puck then bounced hard off the ice and struck a hard-charging Hagelin in the glove. The puck changed directions again and bounced high in the air. Shesterkin tried to stab it out of the air; instead, he knocked it just across the goal line.

Hagelin has now scored in all three games he’s played at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers, his former team, since joining the Capitals in 2019.

“The puck hit me and went in,” Hagelin said joyfully at intermission. “It was nice to get one of those.”

It made amends for a play earlier in the period. The Rangers’ Anthony Bitetto scored after he shed Hagelin and several other Capitals defenders in the offensive zone for New York’s second goal of the game.

Hagelin’s first tally comes three days after he thought he scored his first of the season against the Boston Bruins. Hagelin redirected a John Carlson shot past Tuuka Rask in front of the net.

Unfortunately for Carl, Hathaway had entered the zone offside before he scored, negating the goal.

No goal. Ruled offside after review. https://t.co/pss9YbvnvG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2021

ref: sorry, we just thought it was really suspicious when we heard goal by carl hagelin

hagelin: harsh, but fair 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SmxqRYjTal — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 2, 2021

Welcome back to the scoresheet, Hags.

