How to blow a lead and lose a hockey game: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have decided that leading games against the Boston Bruins by three goals is just too much work to maintain…and this time it cost them. The Caps went up 3-0 and then let the Bruins reply with five unanswered goals leading to a regulation loss for the first time this season.
The Bruins outshot the Caps 33 to 26 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 50 to 33.
Jakub Vrana recorded the lone assist on Carlson's goal, his second assist tonight and his first multi-assist game of the season.
