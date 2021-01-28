The B team is undefeated: Caps beat Isles 6-3

Welp. Without virtually all their star players, the Washington Capitals quickly fell into a three-goal hole to Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders. But then, some magic happened.
The first period was the pits. Oliver Wahlstrom opened up scoring with his first NHL goal, then Casey Cizikas scored on a wizardly deflection on the very next shift. Before the period was up, Anders Lee got a tip-in while Tom Wilson served a very soft penalty.
But get this: the Capitals scored five unanswered goals in the second period. The first two belonged to Conor Sheary — his first and second in a Caps uniform. Garnet Hathway tied the game with a rush goal, and then John Carlson’s power-play one-timer put the Caps back into the lead, which Zdeno Chara extended with a monster shot from the blue line.
In the third, the Caps stopped pushing. They withstood a late-game power play, then Tom Wilson sunk an empty-netter to lock in a huge victory.
CAPS WIN!
Six goals?! Our first Bailamos game of the year! Nothing is forbidden anymore.
I did not see that coming. Down three goals early and lacking almost all their elite scoring talent, I was sure Washington’s point streak would end tonight. I was wrong. I love being wrong in that way.
I don’t know what this team will feel like when The Four return, but the fellas who are here and playing right now — well, I like them a whole bunch. Sheary and Schultz and Siegs and Sprong and big Z? They’re my guys for as long as fate will allow, and I’m happy with that.
p.s. Ian owes someone an apology. Three chubby fuzzy someones.
