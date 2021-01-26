Capitals recall Daniel Carr and Michael Sgarbossa to NHL roster

The Washington Capitals have made several late roster moves this evening which could mean Tom Wilson is not ready to return to game action quite yet.

Shortly before 6 PM, the Capitals recalled Daniel Carr and Michael Sgarbossa from their taxi squad to their active roster. Connor McMichael and Brian Pinho were sent down to the team’s taxi squad.

#Caps recall forwards Daniel Carr and Michael Sgarbossa from taxi squad to NHL roster; loan forwards Connor McMichael and Brian Pinho from NHL roster to taxi squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 26, 2021

Carr is a former player of Laviolette’s. The 26-year-old left wing has played parts of five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and Nashville Predators, posting 16 goals and 36 points in 111 career games.

Meanwhile, Sgarbossa is a skilled veteran forward from the Hershey Bears. Sgarbossa, who skated two games last season for the Capitals, was a point-per-game player in the AHL, scoring 40 (13g, 27a) in 39 games.

Sgarbossa centered the fourth line at the morning skate. Unclear what happened to Pinho, but he was talking to the trainer during Monday's optional practice. #Caps https://t.co/uL0THpHZKc — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 26, 2021

Here were the full lines from this morning.

Capitals lines in AM skate ahead of their game vs NYI Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Panik-Eller-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Sprong-Sgarbossa-Sheary Dillon-Carlson

Chara-Schultz

Siegenthaler-TvR *Wilson appears to be in

*Fehervary-Jensen extra D pair — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 26, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong