Home / News / Capitals recall Daniel Carr and Michael Sgarbossa to NHL roster

Capitals recall Daniel Carr and Michael Sgarbossa to NHL roster

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 26, 2021 6:04 pm

The Washington Capitals have made several late roster moves this evening which could mean Tom Wilson is not ready to return to game action quite yet.

Shortly before 6 PM, the Capitals recalled Daniel Carr and Michael Sgarbossa from their taxi squad to their active roster. Connor McMichael and Brian Pinho were sent down to the team’s taxi squad.

Carr is a former player of Laviolette’s. The 26-year-old left wing has played parts of five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and Nashville Predators, posting 16 goals and 36 points in 111 career games.

Meanwhile, Sgarbossa is a skilled veteran forward from the Hershey Bears. Sgarbossa, who skated two games last season for the Capitals, was a point-per-game player in the AHL, scoring 40 (13g, 27a) in 39 games.

Here were the full lines from this morning.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Isles

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong

, , ,