Connor McMichael does solo rookie lap before Capitals join him during warmups

Connor McMichael got the rookie treatment before his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday.
McMichael skated a few solo laps before the rest of his Capitals teammates, who paused in the hallway, joined him out on the ice.
Rookie Lap ✅
NHL Debut 🔜
🎥: @con91mcmichael pic.twitter.com/zCNdlYtAO8
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2021
McMichael could be seen laughing as he walked out.
“Let’s GO! Let’s GOOOO!” John Carlson can be heard shouting.
Welcome to the @NHL #24 @con91mcmichael pic.twitter.com/6Bo2DcHAME
— Byron J. Hudtloff (@ByronHudtloff) January 24, 2021
McMichael will skate on the left wing of the second line.
LINEYS!!!#CapsSabres | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/kIdiGIMhyu
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2021
McMichael, a 2019 first-round pick, is getting into the lineup due to a lower-body injury Tom Wilson suffered on Friday. The 20-year-old Canadian is the Capitals’ top prospect and recently joined the team after participating in the 2021 World Junior Championship.
McMichael got his solo rookie lap… pic.twitter.com/K376fOGtE2
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 24, 2021
Connor McMichael, welcome to the National! pic.twitter.com/6CH9hSsfiO
— John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) January 24, 2021
