Connor McMichael does solo rookie lap before Capitals join him during warmups

Connor McMichael got the rookie treatment before his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday.

McMichael skated a few solo laps before the rest of his Capitals teammates, who paused in the hallway, joined him out on the ice.

Video

McMichael could be seen laughing as he walked out.

“Let’s GO! Let’s GOOOO!” John Carlson can be heard shouting.

McMichael will skate on the left wing of the second line.

McMichael, a 2019 first-round pick, is getting into the lineup due to a lower-body injury Tom Wilson suffered on Friday. The 20-year-old Canadian is the Capitals’ top prospect and recently joined the team after participating in the 2021 World Junior Championship.

McMichael got his solo rookie lap… pic.twitter.com/K376fOGtE2 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 24, 2021

Connor McMichael, welcome to the National! pic.twitter.com/6CH9hSsfiO — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) January 24, 2021

