The Washington Nationals will be at the Capitals’ home opener… well, kinda!

The Washington Capitals will have fans in the building for their home opener tonight at Capital One Arena – kinda, sorta. Okay, not really.

The Capitals have placed cardboard cutouts of fans and some famous people around the 100 and 200 levels.

Here are some of team’s special cardboard guests.

Five Washington Nationals will be at the game including Davey Martinez, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Juan Soto, and Trea Turner.

Fingers crossed they’ll end up shirtless on the zamboni during intermission.

The Capitals have also placed several members of the TV show, Cobra Kai, around the arena.

And team dog, Captain, found himself a spot at the arena as well.

im at the game !!! (kinda) you too can be a cardboard cutout in the stands with me https://t.co/XTB4VvFZ3B pic.twitter.com/AU1TGZB9O2 — Captain (@CapsPup) January 23, 2021

If you’d like to join them all there, you can submit your own headshot through Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Headline photo courtesy of the @nationals