You could have a cardboard cutout of yourself at Capitals games

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is giving sports fans a chance to be at Capitals and Wizards games physically without the danger of literally being there during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Monumental announced that fans can buy cardboard cutouts of themselves which will be placed at Capital One Arena during games.

The price is $75 ($60 for Capital One cardholders) and a “portion of the proceeds will benefit MSE Foundation.” The cutouts can be purchased here.

MSE is very direct in the fine print so fans know what to expect from the experience.

From its order page:

Fans will not have the option to select their own seat. The cutouts will not be TV visible but may make the second screen experience, be featured on our social media channels, and may even make an appearance in-game. Images must be submitted and approved by December 30th at noon to appear for the Jan. 9th game. Orders submitted after that time will be placed on a bi-weekly schedule. … At the end of the program, Monumental Sports and Entertainment will retain these cutouts. Fans will not receive their fan cutout.

In the map they provide, the cardboard cutouts will be placed in 100 level loge and the 200 level.

Who’s in? And if you purchased a cardboard cutout, we want to see the graphic you submitted.

Photos courtesy of MSE