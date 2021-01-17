This is how close Alex Ovechkin was to potentially winning the game in regulation

Sometimes the hockey gods aren’t on your side and Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Penguins got just enough bounces to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory. It marked Pittsburgh’s first win and Washington’s first loss of the season.

Alex Ovechkin, who scored his first goal of the season in the first period, was centimeters away from scoring a second midway through the third period.

Video

Ovi rings both posts 😱 pic.twitter.com/qIhuoMBgBi — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 17, 2021

During the Capitals’ final power play of the game, John Carlson found the Russian machine alone in his office. The Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot beat Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith clean, but dinged off the left post, clanged off the right, and ricocheted out into the slot, making a demented sound that makes your toes curl in the process. Ovechkin briefly raised his hands to celebrate before realizing IT DIDN’T GO.

NBC called it a “double doink.”

Ovechkin later had a chance to elongate the shootout in the fourth round, but couldn’t bury his five-hole shot into the back of the net.

Ovi had a chance to keep this going, but Casey DeSmith stopped him. pic.twitter.com/FjJ0GdJwbJ — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 17, 2021

Ovechkin has four points (1g, 3a) and 11 shots through three games.

