Czech mate: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got right back to business and picked up their second victory of the young season, slaying the Buffalo Sabres in back-to-back nights to kick off the 2021 season with a bang.
The white-clad Caps needed heroics from two Czech youngsters but ultimately sealed a stingy 2-1 victory in the hot wing capital of the country.
The Sabres outshot the Caps 31 to 21 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 36 to 34.
John Carlson has now passed Mike Gartner (758) for the eighth most games played in franchise history. Carlson ranks second in franchise history in games played among defensemen and is one of three defensemen to reach the 700-game mark. pic.twitter.com/D1C1cgku7W
