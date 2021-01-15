Rise of Vitek Vanacek: Caps beat Sabres 2-1

With a narrow win on Friday night, the Capitals emerged victorious in the back-to-back season opening series in Buffalo. But this was not quite the commanding performance that had the Caps coasting on Thursday night.
The Caps took took three penalties in the first period, but ably killed them to escape tied. The second period was similarly blah, but Jakub Vrana scored a pretty rush goal to give the Caps the lead.
The Sabres scored on their first shift of the third period, with one of their many Rasmii loosing a wrister from the blue line. Tom Wilson answered back with a wrister to the top shelf from the faceoff dot to restore Washington’s lead.
Caps win!
Two down.
— RMNB (@russianmachine) January 16, 2021
In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league
— davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 29, 2020
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsSabres 2 pic.twitter.com/HlqkdkjPOQ
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 16, 2021
So what’s good? It’s too early for me to say, except for this game, which was bad. The Caps had none of their control from Thursday night, they asked way too much of their rookie goalie, and they committed a ton of penalties. But they got another 🌮, and that’s enough for now.
But I’m expecting some Ovi Shots from the Ovi Spot this weekend.
Next up: the Caps head to Pittsburgh for a nooner with the Penguins.
Headline photo: NHL / Wikimedia Commons / Peter's good good artwork
