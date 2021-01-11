Home / News / The Capitals’ opening night roster for the 2020-21 season appears to be set

The Capitals’ opening night roster for the 2020-21 season appears to be set

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 11, 2021 1:48 pm

The Washington Capitals placed nine players on waivers and cut six others from their training camp roster on Monday.

Those moves, including the optioning of defenseman Martin Fehervary to Hershey and the disappearance of veteran goaltender Craig Anderson, put the Capitals’ roster at its 23-man limit.

Lines

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Panik-Eller-Sprong
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Sheary

Orlov-Carlson
Dillon-Schultz
Chara-Jensen
Siegenthaler-TVR

Samsonov
Vanecek

The key takeaways are that Conor Sheary played himself out of the lineup, Jonas Siegenthaler lost his spot in the lineup to Zdeno Chara, and Vitek Vanecek is the Capitals’ backup goaltender. Alex Ovechkin will also start the season with his longtime centerman, Nicklas Backstrom – not Evgeny Kuznetsov.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, this puts the Capitals a razor-thin, but compliant $3,456 under the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap. Henrik Lundqvist (open-heart surgery) and Michal Kempny’s (torn Achilles) deals will not count against the cap.

Laviolette, according to El-Bashir, had a “lengthy post-practice chat” with his players after they completed their skate which first began at noon.

The Capitals’ first game is Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

