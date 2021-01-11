Mike Milbury is not returning to NBC

Mike Milbury was removed from NBC’s coverage of the 2020 playoffs after a terrible observation he made about women and NHL Bubble Life during a Capitals-Islanders game. Now, it’s official, he is not returning.
Monday morning, NBC announced its on-air talent for the 2020-21 season and Milbury was not on the list of analysts.
NBC acknowledged his firing in a comment to AJ Perez.
“We are grateful to Mike for all of his contributions to our coverage for 14 years, but he will not be returning to our NHL announce team. We wish him well.”
NBC’s on-air teams will also be without Hall of Fame announcer Mike Emrick who announced his retirement over the offseason. Kenny Albert will take Emrick’s place as the lead play-by-play commentator. Other news includes the return of Capitals radio announcer, John Walton, who will continue calling national games on TV sporadically for the network. NBC also announced a problematic hire in Mike Babcock as an in-studio host.
Here is NBC’s full roster of talent for the NHL’s 2020-21 season.
Milbury had been with NBC since the 2007-08 season – a 12-year run that felt more like 200. Milbury consistently made controversial comments during his tenure (think of him as the US’s Don Cherry), and was especially critical of Alex Ovechkin early in his career. While he was in the bubble for the 2020 playoffs, he went too far.
The NHL condemned Milbury’s comment the next day and NBC moved forward without him.
