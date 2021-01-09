Christian Djoos claimed by Detroit Red Wings

The Djoos is no longer loose.

After being put on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks, Christian Djoos was claimed by the Detroit Red Wings.

The #RedWings today claimed defenseman Christian Djoos off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks. pic.twitter.com/SMOjYTW0oG — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 9, 2021

Detroit was the worst team in the NHL last season posting a 17-49-5 record. They were so bad that the 30th place team in the league finished 23 points ahead of them.

Djoos, a 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Capitals, will likely get major ice time in Hockeytown with Detroit’s weak defensive corps. The Red Wings were on pace to give up the most goals since the 2005-06 Penguins before the coronavirus pandemic ended the regular season early.

Djoos will be the latest former Capital to play for Detroit including Madison Bowey and Mike Green.

The Capitals traded Djoos to the Ducks last season for Daniel Sprong.

